S. Korea Selects 20 Industrial Tourism Sites

The South Korean government selected 20 industrial tourism sites where visitors can look into the economy, diverse businesses and the industrial development of the country.According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization on Monday, the list was prepared for industrial tourism which involves industrial facilities, corporate museums and experience centers.Among the sites selected are Samsung Innovation Museum, Hyundai Motor Studio Goyang, Amorepacific Story Garden, Farm Land, Handok Medico-Pharma Museum, POSCO Museum and SM Town.The ministry said it chose 20 places out of around 470 contenders following evaluations on the programs they offer, popularity and their accessibility to other nearby tourist attractions.More detailed information on these sites is available at korean.visitkorea.or.kr.