Seoul Urges Pyongyang to Stop Blaming Joint Military Drills

South Korea's Unification Ministry on Monday sought to refute North Korea's criticism of the ongoing military exercise between Seoul and Washington.Ministry Spokesman Lee Sang-min told reporters that South Korea wants to point out that the North Korean foreign ministry's recent claims against the drill do not help improve inter-Korean relations.He argued that the field training is not against the North, but a joint command post drill only intended to prepare for the transfer of wartime operational control from Washington to Seoul.He also stressed that they are not in violation of North-South military agreements.North Korea lashed out at South Korea and the United States over their joint command post exercise that began in earnest on Sunday, saying inter-Korean dialogue will stop until Seoul gives a "plausible excuse" for the drill.