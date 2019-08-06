Menu Content

Seoul Urges Pyongyang to Stop Blaming Joint Military Drills

2019-08-12

South Korea's Unification Ministry on Monday sought to refute North Korea's criticism of the ongoing military exercise between Seoul and Washington.

Ministry Spokesman Lee Sang-min told reporters that South Korea wants to point out that the North Korean foreign ministry's recent claims against the drill do not help improve inter-Korean relations. 

He argued that the field training is not against the North, but a joint command post drill only intended to prepare for the transfer of wartime operational control from Washington to Seoul.

He also stressed that they are not in violation of North-South military agreements.

North Korea lashed out at South Korea and the United States over their joint command post exercise that began in earnest on Sunday, saying inter-Korean dialogue will stop until Seoul gives a "plausible excuse" for the drill.
