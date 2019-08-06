Seoul Open to Tightening Travel Restrictions to Japan

Photo : KBS

Anchor: A top diplomat says Seoul is open to the possibility of tightening travel restrictions to Japan if it’s deemed necessary to protect the safety of South Koreans. The remarks come as the two neighboring countries remained locked in an escalating trade and diplomatic dispute.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young says Seoul is open to expanding travel restrictions to parts of Japan.Appearing on a KBS current affairs program on Sunday, the vice minister said the government may issue travel advisories if deemed necessary for the safety of South Korean nationals.[Sound bite: Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young (Korean)]20:54~21:26“Radioactive contamination could become one standard for expanding travel restrictions to Japan and there are also ultra-right groups [there] holding anti-Korea demonstrations. Amid such situations and strained ties, the government is leaving open the possibility of issuing a travel alert for Japan so South Koreans can exercise caution."Currently, the Korean government recommends people not to visit areas within a 30-kilometer radius of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant and some other zones set by the Japanese government.Regarding the Japanese government's issues with South Korean Supreme Court rulings on wartime forced labor, the vice minister hinted that the government is willing to engage in diplomatic dialogue with Tokyo to try and resolve the matter. Seoul had proposed creating a joint fund to compensate South Korean victims of wartime forced labor, but Tokyo rejected the idea.[Sound bite: Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young (Korean)]“The one-plus-one [joint fund] proposal that Seoul offered is neither the only nor final way to handle the matter. That is our stance... Seoul is open to consulting with Japan, via diplomatic talks, on what parts need to be improved.”When about the U.S.’ request for South Korea to send troops to the Strait of Hormuz, Cho said the government is considering the matter from various angles.[Sound bite: Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young (Korean)]“Aside from joining the U.S.’ plan, the government believes there is sufficient need to protect South Korean vessels that navigate the strait for the sake of national interest, since 70-percent of our crude oil passes through it. Taking such aspects into consideration, the government is multilaterally mulling response measures.”Cho also said Seoul and Washington have yet to launch talks or official negotiations on adjusting their shared defense costs for maintaining U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula.He added that main principle in their defense cost sharing negotiations is that Seoul's burden should be an amount that can be accepted by both the government and the people.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.