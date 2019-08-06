Moon Underlines Cool-headed Response to Japan's Economic Retaliation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has stressed the need for South Koreans to refrain from becoming emotional over Japan’s latest economic retaliation over historical issues.Chairing a meeting of his senior secretaries and aides on Monday, Moon said ahead of marking Independence Day later this week, South Koreans needs to stay cool-headed to seek fundamental measures, taking deep breaths, while maintaining stern resolution in the face of Japan’s latest restrictions.Moon said the Korean people continue to uphold their forefathers’ ideology that opposes hostile nationalism while pursuing equality and peaceful coexistence based on love of mankind. He said in that regard, he is deeply grateful to the Korean people for demonstrating a sophisticated civic consciousness.The president said that the South Korean people have sought not to harm the friendly relations with the Japanese people while firmly standing against Japan’s unfair economic retaliation.He said if the people of both countries, based on mature civic consciousness, communicate and deepen their friendship with love for mankind and peace, their relationship will enjoy a brighter future.