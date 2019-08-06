Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Up 0.23%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained four-point-54 points, or point-23 percent, on Monday. It ended the day at one-thousand-942-point-29.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining four-point-13 points, or point-70 percent, to close at 594-point-17 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened five-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-216-point-two won.