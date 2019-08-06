Lawmakers Leave Minor Opposition PDP to Create New Party

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of lawmakers from the minor opposition Party for Democracy and Peace(PDP) have announced they are defecting to create a new alternative party.The ten-member group held a news conference Monday and vowed to unite currently divided and disorderly third-party forces for the creation of a new party.The group described itself as a political alliance for change and hope. It pointed out that the PDP had started out with the aim to establish a firm identify for peace-seeking forces who uphold the spirit of the 1980 democratic movement, but failed to live up to public expectations over the past year and a half.During the PDP's Supreme Council meeting later in the day, party chairman Chung Dong-young said the party declared its "liberation from outdated politics."One of the ten members who quit officially belongs to the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party but had been active in the PDP.