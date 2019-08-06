Minister Urges Large Firms to Invest in Display Sector

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said that it's important for large firms to invest in the display sector in a bid to raise competitiveness and revitalize the economy.The minister met with representatives of local display firms in Paju, Gyeonggi Province on Monday and laid out directions to further develop the sector.Displays are one of the areas expected to be directly affected by Japan's export restrictions.The meeting with industry officials was part of efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of the display industry through the cultivation of related fields such as materials, components and equipment.The finance chief stressed the importance of investment in the sector by large companies and promised government support for investment activities via taxation and financial assistance.The minister then expressed strong support for LG Display's decision last month to invest some three trillion won in expanding infrastructure for the production of organic light emitting diodes.Before the meeting, Hong visited LG Display's Paju plant and toured the facilities.