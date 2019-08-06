FKTU Criticizes Ruling Party Bill Seeking Delay of Shorter Workweek System

Photo : KBS News

One of South Korea’s two umbrella labor union groups has slammed the ruling Democratic Party after one of the party's lawmakers proposed a bill seeking to extend grace periods for the implementation of a shorter workweek system.In a statement Monday, the Federation of Korean Trade Unions(FKTU) called Representative Lee Won-wook’s bill “retrospective” that runs counter to the global trend of shortening work hours.The union group said, despite the ranking DP lawmaker’s claim that it's his own proposal, the FKTU suspects the ruling party itself is behind the bill, pointing to the party’s recent moves to bypass laborers’ basic rights under the pretext of Japan’s trade restrictions.The 52-hour workweek system, which first went into effect for large-sized firms last year, will apply to workplaces with 50 to 299 employees from next year, and will be extended to workplaces with five to 49 employees from July of 2021. Lee’s bill seeks to delay the timelines to January of 2021 and January of 2022, respectively.