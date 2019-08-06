Speaker Meets Party Chiefs, Calls for Bipartisan Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang has urged the leaders of South Korea's five political parties to improve the assembly's confirmation hearing system for Cabinet nominees.During a luncheon meeting Monday, the speaker said overall improvements are necessary, including a revision of the Personnel Hearing Act, in order for the president to accept the will of the assembly.He said the president is unlikely to go against the parliament's will regarding an appointed official but this becomes more ambiguous if the assembly is divided along party lines when it comes to supporting or objecting certain nominees.Moon said he believes the presidential office should first be more thorough in vetting candidates on their morals and then when the task is passed on to the assembly, it should hold policy-based confirmation hearings.He also asked for bipartisan unity as the country faces unprecedented difficulties in all areas of security, diplomacy and the economy.Ruling Democratic Party chairman Lee Hae-chan said the current situation was indeed "very grave" and stressed the role the assembly should take.Main opposition Liberty Korea Party chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn reaffirmed the need for bipartisan cooperation against Japan's export curbs but criticized the government's silence regarding North Korea's missile launches and insulting statements against Seoul.Sohn Hak-kyu, chief of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party, also raised issue with President Moon's nominee for justice minister, saying Cho Kuk is not the right person for the role.