BTS Wins 4 Awards from US Teen Choice Awards

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop super group BTS has bagged four awards from a prestigious popular culture awards show in the United States.According to the group’s management agency, Bit Hit Entertainment, BTS won the most awards out of all the nominees for the Teen Choice Awards 2019 held in Los Angeles on Sunday.They won the Choice International Artist award for the third year in a row, and the Choice Fandom award for the second consecutive year thanks to their ARMY fan base.BTS' joint project with Halsey for their song “Boy With Luv” earned the group the Choice Collaboration award, while their latest world tour saw them take home the Choice Summer Tour award.South Korean girl groups also scooped some awards, with Blackpink winning the Choice Song: Group award with their song, “DDU-DU DDU-DU.” Red Velvet’s “Close to Me” won the Choice Electronic/Dance Song award.Monsta X also became the first K-pop group to perform at the Teen Choice Awards show.