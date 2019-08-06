Pyeongchang Film Festival to Kick off with Films on Peace

Photo : YONHAP News

A new international film festival with the theme of peace will kick off in South Korea this week.The first Pyeongchang International Peace Film Festival will open a five-day run in Gangwon Province on Friday. A total of 85 entries from 33 countries, including 51 feature films, will be screened in Pyeongchang and Gangneung.Inspired by the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics last year, the film festival also seeks cultural exchanges between the two Koreas and will showcase a half dozen North Korean films including “Empress Chung,” a 2005 animation that was jointly produced by the two Koreas.North Korea’s 1992 film “Bird” has also been chosen as the opening film for the film festival.