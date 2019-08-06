Hong Kong Airport Cancels 230 Flights after Protester Shutdown

Photo : YONHAP News

Hong Kong international airport authorities cancelled over 230 flights from Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning after the airport was occupied by thousands of pro-democracy protesters.The airport was shut down after the thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators took over the main terminal earlier Monday. It marks the eleventh week of rallies in Hong Kong against the police brutality and a controversial extradition bill.Hong Kong aviation authorities issued a "notice to airmen" saying the airport was shut down as of 5:30 p.m. Monday and will remain closed until 9 a.m. Tuesday. They said later that the airport will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday, which is 7 a.m. Korea time.The cancelled flights connecting South Korea with Hong Kong grounded about one thousand South Korean travelers.