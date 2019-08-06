UN Report: S. Korea Hit Hardest by N. Korean Cyberattacks

Photo : YONHAP News

United Nations experts say South Korea was the biggest victim of North Korea's cyberattacks.According to the Associated Press last week, the UN Security Council North Korea sanctions committee recently reported to the Security Council that experts are investigating at least 35 cyberattacks by North Korea in 17 countries.The UN report, recently seen by AP, reveals that South Korea was hardest-hit, the victim of ten cyberattacks, followed by India with three, and Bangladesh and Chile with two each.North Korea reportedly generated an estimated two billion dollars using widespread and sophisticated cyberattacks to steal from banks and cryptocurrency exchanges.The UN report, produced by independent experts monitoring compliance over the past six months, will reportedly be circulated among UN Security Council member nations and adopted in early September.