Flights Resume for Hong Kong Route after Protest Shutdown

Photo : YONHAP News

Hong Kong airport reopened on Tuesday morning, a day after a massive pro-democracy rally forced the shutdown of the international transport hub.According to the Incheon International Airport Corporation, Korean Air Flight KE603 departed for Hong Kong at 8:30 a.m. as scheduled. It said an Asiana Airlines flight bound for Hong Kong in the morning is also getting ready for departure.On Tuesday, a total of 66 flights are scheduled to leave for and arrive from Hong Kong.Hong Kong aviation authorities earlier issued a "notice to airmen" saying the airport was shut down as of 5:30 p.m. Monday and will remain closed until 9 a.m. Tuesday.South Korea's Transport Ministry said that the abrupt shutdown of the airport grounded about one thousand South Korean travelers in Hong Kong, but flights will be arranged on Tuesday to bring them home.