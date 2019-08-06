N. Korean Leader Promotes Scientists for Developing New Weapons

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly promoted the military ranks of scientists for their contribution to developing new weapons.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Tuesday that Kim issued an order to promote the military ranks of 103 scientists in the field of national defense science research who have made great contributions to bolstering up the military capabilities for self-defense.In North Korea, military ranks are awarded to civilians in recognition of their contributions to the country.The KCNA said Kim highly praised the scientists for providing an "epoch-making turning point" in strengthening the country's military capabilities and settling highly difficult technological problems of the ultra-modern national defense science.North Korea in recent months has test-fired short-range ballistic missiles presumed to be KN-23s, a modified version of a Russian Iskander missile, a large-caliber multiple rocket launcher system and a new surface-to-surface tactical missile.