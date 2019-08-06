S. Korea Retains Top Spot in Shipbuilding Orders for Third Month

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea retained the top place in global shipbuilding orders for the third straight month in July.According to British maritime market analyst Clarksons Research on Tuesday, South Korean shipbuilders won orders equivalent to 270-thousand compensated gross tons(CGTs) to build ten ships in July, accounting for half of the orders placed around the globe.Chinese shipbuilders came in second with orders amounting to 200-thousand CGTs to build eleven vessels, while Japan placed third with 30-thousand CGTs for one ship.In the first seven months of the year, China topped the list with four-point-74 million CGTs, accounting for 40 percent of the global orders. South Korean shipbuilders ranked second with orders totaling three-point-74 million CGTs for a 32 percent market share.With the global shipping industry hit by the U.S.-China trade war, new shipbuilding orders in the first seven months of the year slipped 43 percent from a year earlier to eleven-point-82 million CGTs.