Gov't, Ruling Party Agree on Expansionary Fiscal Plan for Next Year's Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling Democratic Party held a policy meeting on Tuesday and agreed on the need of an expansionary fiscal plan for next year.After the meeting at the National Assembly, DP lawmaker Youn Kwan-suk told reporters that the two sides formed a consensus on the need to adopt a more expansionary fiscal policy when compiling next year's budget in order to cope with economic conditions and support innovation-led growth.Regarding Japan's export curbs, Youn said that the ruling bloc agreed to identify industrial areas in need of support and to actively reflect them in next year's budget.The lawmaker added that the two sides also agreed to set aside more than one trillion won in next year's budget to cope with Japanese trade restrictions.