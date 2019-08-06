Upgraded Version of DMZ Tour Train on Test Operation

An upgraded version of the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) tourist train started test operations with plans for its official launch on September 1.According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Korea Tourism Organization and and Korail Tourism Development on Tuesday, the new the DMZ tourist train is on a test run until August 31.The tourism ministry noted that the DMZ train has been operating in areas that border North Korea but was focused on conveying military tension but the upgraded version of the train will focus on the promotion of ecotourism and peace tourism in the border area.The train will operate between major tourist attractions of the area, including Imjingak Pyeonghwa-Nuri Park, Tongilchon Village, and the observatory.During the tour, the passengers will put on a special mission to solve a mystery using a mobile application.