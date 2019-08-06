Gov't Ceremony to be Held Wed. to Remember Victims of Wartime Sexual Slavery

Photo : YONHAP News

A government-organized ceremony marking the Memorial Day for Victims of Japanese Forces' Wartime Sexual Slavery will be held on Wednesday.The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said Tuesday that the ceremony, the second of its kind, will be held at the Kim Koo Museum and Library in Seoul’s Yongsan district.Some 300 people are set to attend the event, including victims, civic group members and officials of related government agencies.On August 14 1991, the now deceased human rights activist Kim Hak-sun testified for the first time about how she was forced to serve as a sex slave for Japanese soldiers during World War Two.While civic groups started marking the day in 2013, the government only designated August 14 as a national day of observance in 2017.