Moon Urges Gov't to Tackle Economic Issues with 'Exceptional Determination'

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says the government should cope with current grave economic conditions with calmness and determination while exercising vigilance over fake news and groundless speculations that may increase market uncertainties.Chairing a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Moon said the nation is witnessing poor economic conditions as it faces Japan’s retaliatory trade restrictions on top of the deepening U.S.- China trade row.However, he was quick to stress that the fundamentals of South Korea’s economy are strong as demonstrated by top international credit rating agencies’ consistent assessments.The president cited the decision by Fitch Ratings last week maintaining South Korea's sovereign credit rating at “AA-” with a stable outlook, and pointed out that South Korea’s rating is two notches higher than Japan’s.Moon said that assessment shows South Korea’s fundamental growth is strong in spite of slowed growth momentum due to increasing uncertainties both at home and abroad. He added that domestic economy continues to enjoy positive credibility thanks in part to its financial soundness resulting from a low government debt ratio.The president said the the government should strengthen its determination to turn challenges facing the nation into an opportunity to boost the economy and improve competitiveness.