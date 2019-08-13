Moon Confident About Overcoming Difficulties with Power of Historical Reflection

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has expressed confidence that South Korea will be able to overcome any difficulty and advance forward without external interference so long as the South Korean people have the power to reflect on history.At a meeting with the country's independence activists and their descendants on Tuesday, Moon said South Koreans always remember the universal values of co-existence, co-prosperity and peace among people and nations.The remarks echo what the president told his aides during a meeting a day earlier, when he vowed to join hands with the international community in developing South Korea into a role model not only in terms of its economy, but also for its values of human rights and peace.Moon was implicitly criticizing Japan for neglecting to have remorse for its wartime atrocities and taking what's widely seen as retaliatory trade measures against South Korea for top court rulings that ordered Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor.The president also expressed disappointment over Tokyo's removal of South Korea from a shortlist of preferred trading partners, which bypassed past efforts to establish friendly ties and cooperation for regional peace and prosperity.Moon said his administration will continue to seek national unity as it pushes forward with peace efforts involving North Korea to complete their forebearers' task from a century ago of achieving complete liberation.