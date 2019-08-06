Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Down 0.85%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 16-point-46 points, or point-85 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at one-thousand-925-point-83.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing three-point-42 points, or point-58 percent, to close at 590-point-75 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-222-point-two won.