Samsung Electronics' Share of European Smartphone Market Surges in Q2

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics commanded its largest share of Europe's smartphone market in five years in the April to June period.According to market analyst firm Canalys on Tuesday, Samsung rocketed to an over 40 percent market share in Europe in the second quarter, as it shipped 18-point-three million smartphones.Samsung's market share in Europe was up 20 percent on-year.Canalys said China's Huawei, Samsung's main rival, suffered from the impact of Washington's recent technological and political restrictions, seeing its shipments slump 16 percent on-year to eight and a half million units.Apple remained third, falling 17 percent to six-point-four million iPhones.The report said Samsung Electronics brought a blitz of competitive new devices to the European market and was also quick to capitalize on Huawei's problems with the U.S., working behind the scenes in Europe to position itself as a stable alternative to the Chinese tech giant.