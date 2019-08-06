Use of Self-Service Check-Ins Rises at S. Korean Airports

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of international flight passengers using self-service check-ins at South Korean airports is on the rise.According to Korean Air on Monday, 62 percent of passengers who boarded their international flights from South Korea between July 19th and August 7th used the convenient check-in service via a kiosk or smarpthone. It marks an increase of 11 percentage points from the same period last year.The portion of those opting for the self-service check-ins among all international flight passengers departing the country continued to rise from 37-point-five percent in 2016 to 50-point-four percent last year. In the first seven months of this year, 55-point-one percent of all international passengers leaving the country used the service.In addition, 19-point-four percent of all self-service check-ins in the January-July period were made through smartphones.