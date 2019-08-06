Trump: Allies Take Advantage of US More Than Enemies

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed discontent over allies, saying that they take advantage of his country more than enemies.In a speech at the Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex on Tuesday, Trump cited South Korea as an example where the U.S. has helped other countries at the expense of its domestic problems.Trump touted his administration's achievements in "putting America first," saying that "after years of building up foreign countries, the U.S. is finally building up its country."Then he said that his country protects the border of South Korea, but it doesn't protect its own border, but the wall is now being built, referring to a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.