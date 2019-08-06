Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Up 0.65%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 12-point-54 points, or point-65 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at one-thousand-938-point-37.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining six-point-40 points, or one-point-08 percent, to close at 597-point-15 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened nine-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-212-point-seven won.