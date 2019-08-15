Moon Envisions Inter-Korean Peace and Prosperity

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in shared his vision of inter-Korean peace and joint prosperity.President Moon delivered a speech on Thursday marking the 74th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japan.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"As we commemorate Liberation Day today, I pledge to solidify denuclearization and the peace regime on the Korean Peninsula during my term in office. I will initiate the peace economy upon this foundation and move toward unification. We will advance dialogue and cooperation so that seeds sown together with North Korea in the spring of peace will grow into trees of prosperity."The president said that now is the time for both Koreas and the U.S. to focus on resuming working-level negotiations, and that he hopes that those engaged will pull together to overcome any hurdles remaining in the dialogue process.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"When we pass this hurdle, the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula will move closer and inter-Korean relations will also make significant strides. When economic cooperation accelerates and the peace economy begins, unification will beckon before us someday as a stark reality."Moon pledged to solidify the foundation to host the joint 2032 Seoul-Pyongyang Olympics, and achieve the unification of the two Koreas by 2045, which will mark the 100th anniversary of liberation.