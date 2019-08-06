Heavy Rains Expected Along S. Korea's East Coast As Typhoon Krosa Approaches

Photo : KBS WORLD Radio

Strong wind and heavy rain warnings and advisories have been issued along South Korea's east coast as Typhoon Krosa is making its way north towards Japan.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said as of 3 p.m. on Thursday that the medium-sized tropical storm is traveling northward from waters 290 kilometers west of the Japanese city of Osaka at a speed of 30 kilometers per hour.The KMA forecast Krosa to make landfall near Japan's Hiroshima region in the afternoon and that it will likely skirt South Korea's eastern coastal regions, including Busan and Ulsan starting on Thursday evening.The typhoon, which will likely weaken as it travels through Japan, is expected to move through waters east of South Korea's easternmost islands of Ulleung and Dokdo early Friday.As Krosa passes through the region, up to 300 millimeters of rain is forecast for the eastern part of Gangwon Province, and 100 to 200 millimeters for the coastal areas of North Gyeongsang Province and the islands of Ulleung and Dokdo.