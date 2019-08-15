International Japanese Emperor Expresses 'Deep Remorse' for Wartime Atrocities

Emperor Naruhito of Japan, who ascended the throne in May, mentioned "deep remorse" over his country's past actions during his first appearance as emperor at an annual ceremony marking Japan's surrender in 1945 at the end of World War Two.



During his address on Thursday, the emperor said as he looks back on the long period of postwar peace and reflects on the country's past and bears feelings of "deep remorse," he hopes that the ravages of war will never be repeated.



The 59-year-old, who was born after the war ended, repeated the expression "deep remorse" used by his father and former Emperor Akihito since 2015, the year marking the 70th anniversary of Japan's surrender.



Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, however, didn't express any remorse regarding Japan's past aggression against its neighboring countries, just as he has done in past years since taking office in 2012.



Instead, Abe vowed to not forget that peace and prosperity in the country were built from the ultimate sacrifice of over three million Japanese people during the war.



He also vowed to join efforts with the international community to seek solutions to various global issues and open a new era of peace and hope.