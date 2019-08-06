N. Korea Says 'No Intention' to Talk with S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said on Friday that it has no intention to talk with South Korea again, criticizing President Moon Jae-in's Liberation Day speech.According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA), the spokesperson of the North's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country issued a statement, dismissing Moon's Thursday speech as futile, rhetorical and thoughtless remarks.The statement said that it would be an illusion for Seoul to expect talks to be automatically resumed when its joint military exercise with the United States is over.It added North Korea not only has nothing to discuss with South Korean authorities but also has no intention to sit face to face with them again.The spokesperson also criticized the U.S.-South Korea joint drills and Seoul's national defense mid-term plan, claiming all of these are aimed at destroying North Korea.The North then blamed the South Korean president for the deadlock in implementing the historic Panmunjeom Declaration and inter-Korean talks.