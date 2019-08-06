KBS Poll: 60% of S. Koreans Support Gov't's Handling of Japan's Export Curbs

Photo : KBS News

A KBS survey finds that about 60 percent of South Koreans support the government's handling of Japan's trade restrictions against Seoul.In the poll conducted ahead of the 74th anniversary of Korea's Liberation Day, 58-point-seven percent of some one-thousand respondents were supportive of the government's responses to Japan's export curbs. Thirty-seven percent gave negative assessments.When asked which country will be damaged more if Japan continues the trade restrictions, 56 percent said both, while 24 percent picked South Korea and 18 percent responded Japan.Over 80 percent of the respondents said Japan took the trade restrictions in retaliation of South Korean Supreme Court rulings on Japan's wartime forced labor.Some 43 percent said the government should extend a military intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan, while about 40 percent called for a withdrawal from the deal.About 60 percent of the respondents said South Korea should attend next year's Tokyo Olympics, while 35 percent responded otherwise.The survey, commissioned by KBS and conducted by Hankook Research, had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points. The poll was conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday.