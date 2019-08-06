Wife of Justice Minister Nominee Cho Kuk Paid Income Tax Late

Photo : YONHAP News

The wife of justice minister nominee Cho Kuk has failed to pay her income taxes on time.According to the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee, Cho's wife paid over seven million won in general income taxes in July and August before and after Cho was nominated for the post on August 9 in the government's latest cabinet reshuffle.Of the taxes, one-point-54 million won paid on July 10 was for the wife's 2015 income.A team preparing for Cho's parliamentary confirmation hearing said that after they found the unpaid taxes, Cho's wife paid them.Cho's wife belatedly paid general income taxes last year as well when Cho was serving as President Moon Jae-in's senior secretary for civil affairs.