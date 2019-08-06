Pres. Office Holds Emergency NSC Meeting on N. Korea's Firing of Projectiles

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office convened an emergency National Security Council(NSC) session on Friday, shortly after North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea.The top office said the standing committee of the NSC began the meeting at 9 a.m., presided over by Chung Eui-yong, head of the national security office.It added President Moon Jae-in has been also receiving briefings on related situations.A senior U.S. official said that Washington is closely watching the situation, adding it is in close consultation with its allies South Korea and Japan.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said North Korea fired two projectiles toward the East Sea from an area in Tongchon in the North's Gangwon Province.The North's latest firing comes six days after it fired two projectiles from an area of the northeastern Hamhung into the East Sea.Friday's firing marks the eighth time North Korea has launched projectiles, presumed to be missiles or rockets, this year.