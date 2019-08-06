S. Korea to Spend 45 Bln Won by 2021 to Develop Customized Fine Dust Reduction Technology

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will spend 45 billion won by 2021 to develop technology to effectively reduce fine dust based on scientific data.The Ministry of Science and ICT said on Friday that it will spend 25 billion won over three years to develop fine dust reduction devices tailored for each emission source, such as old incineration plants and special equipment.The ministry plans to demonstrate the effects of newly developed fine dust reduction devices in a method involving local governments and users of the devices.The ministry will also spend 20 billion won to identify causes of fine dust and conduct a comprehensive analysis of effects of fine dust.The ministry expects the development of the new reduction devices and the demonstration of their efficacy will contribute to effective reduction of fine dust.