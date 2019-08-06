N. Korea Responds Negatively to Pres. Moon's Liberation Day Speech

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in marked the 74th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japan with a speech that shared his vision of inter-Korean peace and joint prosperity. North Korea’s response, however, shows the regime clearly has other ideas.Alannah Hill has this report.Report: North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea on Friday morning and also said that it has no intention to talk with South Korea again, criticizing President Moon Jae-in's Liberation Day speech.According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA), the spokesperson of the North's Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country issued a statement, dismissing Moon's Thursday speech as futile, rhetorical and thoughtless remarks.The statement said that it would be an illusion for Seoul to expect talks to be automatically resumed when its joint military exercise with the United States is over.It added North Korea not only has nothing to discuss with South Korean authorities but also has no intention to sit face to face with them again.The spokesperson also criticized the U.S.-South Korea joint drills and Seoul's national defense mid-term plan, claiming all of these are aimed at destroying North Korea.The North then blamed the South Korean president for the deadlock in inter-Korean talks and implementation of the historic Panmunjeom Declaration.Along with the statement, the North also fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea on Friday morning in its latest weapons provocation.The statement and the firing come after President Moon’s speech on Thursday, marking the 74th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japan.The president said that now is the time for both Koreas and the U.S. to focus on resuming working-level negotiations, and that he hopes that those engaged will pull together to overcome any hurdles remaining in the dialogue process.Alannah Hill, KBS World Radio News.