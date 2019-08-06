S. Korea in Active Diplomacy in Europe over Japan's Export Curbs Ahead G7 Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is making all-out diplomatic efforts in major European countries to drum up support for its fight against Japan's export restrictions and highlight the unfairness of the Japanese move ahead of the Group of Seven(G7) summit.According to a diplomatic source on Thursday, Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs Yun Kang-hyeon met Menna Rawlings, Director-General of Economic and Global Issues at Britain's Foreign and Commonwealth Office, at her office in London on the same day.Yun explained Seoul's position regarding Japan's export restrictions against South Korea and asked that the U.K. not lean toward Tokyo's claim at the G7 summit slated to be held in France.Rawlings reportedly said that she has been closely monitoring the issue between the two East Asian countries and that the U.K. will maintain a balanced position.The two also exchanged views on bilateral issues such as the free trade agreement between South Korea and U.K.Yun also held meeting with a senior French diplomat in Paris the previous day and stressed that Japan's exclusion of South Korea from its list of trusted trading partners is unreasonable retaliation for South Korean court rulings against Japanese firms for forced wartime labor.Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Yoon Soon-gu held talks on Wednesday with his counterpart in Italy, one of the G7 members, and relayed South Korea's position on the issue. He also had meetings lined up with officials in Germany and the EU.The G7 summit will be held in France from August 24 to 26. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to attend the gathering as Japan is a G7 member, along with the U.S., Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Canada.