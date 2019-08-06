Trump: N. Korea's Kim Called Within Ten Minutes After DMZ Tweet

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called him within ten minutes after he tweeted a suggestion to meet at the inter-Korean border in June.In an interview with New Hampshire radio station WGIR on Thursday, Trump cited his tweet to Kim on June 29 right before his travel to South Korea as a case showing usefulness of Twitter as his messaging platform.Trump said that he got an idea while he was flying to South Korea, as he noted that South Korea is right next to North Korea, right where the border is. He said that there was no way of anybody knowing how to get to the North Korean leader.He said that he then put out a tweet, suggesting that they could meet for a couple of minutes if Kim wants. And Kim was calling within ten minutes, according to Trump. The U.S. President called it the craziest thing, adding that it was an incredible way to communicate for him.Trump suggested Kim a meeting through his Twitter on June 29, which led to a surprise meeting inside the Demilitarized Zone on the inter-Korean border on the following day. After an hour's meeting, the two leaders had agreed that they should resume working-level talks on North Korea's denuclearization.