Tokyo Positively Responds to Moon's Liberation Day Speech

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese media say the government in Tokyo has responded positively to President Moon Jae-in’s Liberation Day speech on Thursday.According to Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun and other outlets on Friday, Tokyo apparently welcomed Moon's speech and is directing its attention to whether it will lead to action by Seoul on pending issues, including Japan’s wartime forced labor.The newspaper noted that Japan’s Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya said Moon's address struck a significantly more "moderate tone" compared to remarks he's made in recent weeks.Iwaya went on to say that defense cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo and among Seoul, Tokyo and Washington are facing a critical time, and pledged Japan's cooperation with South Korea on key issues.The minister also said it’s desirable that South Korea and Japan extend their military information-sharing pact, known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA).The paper also quoted a senior Japanese government official as saying Japan’s stance remains unchanged in that it hopes South Korea will correct its international law violations on the wartime forced labor issue, adding the ball is in Seoul's court.