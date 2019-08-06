S. Korea Considers Imposing 'YouTube Tax' on OTT Players

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The government is mulling imposing taxes on over-the-top(OTT) service providers such as YouTube, by revamping the current financial contribution system for the state-run broadcasting and communications development fund.Our Bae Joo-yon has the details.Report: The Ministry of Science and ICT is considering collecting taxes from OTT service providers, which stream media content to customers over the web and are enjoying incredible profits.The science ministry recently requested the state-funded Korea Legislation Research Institute to look into how other countries are taxing OTT businesses and whether they can be pursued by the government.On the back of strong popularity for global video platform YouTube as well as its OTT service YouTube TV, parent company Google was estimated to have reaped up to five trillion won in South Korea.In order to impose taxes on OTT firms, the government is considering reforming the system that sets contributions toward the Broadcasting Development Fund, which are annual contributions that terrestrial TV, cable and news channels pay for the advancement of the nation's broadcasting and communications industries.This comes amid growing criticism that businesses dominating the country's online video market are paying meager taxes and reaping all the benefits.According to the office of ruling Democratic Party lawmaker You Seung-hee, Google paid only 20 billion won in taxes in South Korea in 2017.Two years ago, France revised its tax regulations and began collecting two percent of profits raked in by video sharing sites that go to support the National Centre for Cinematography’s image production efforts.Since then, many other countries have considered the idea of imposing the so-called YouTube tax on OTT service providers.Google, on its part, has expressed opposition to moves by governments seeking to slap OTT firms with taxes.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.