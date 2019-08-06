Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Down 0.58%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 11-point-20 points, or point-58 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at one-thousand-927-point-17.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing five-point-58 points, or point-93 percent, to close at 591-point-57.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened one-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-210-point-eight won.