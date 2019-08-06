S. Korea, China, Japan to Hold Foreign Ministerial Talks Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministers of South Korea, China and Japan will hold talks in Beijing early next week.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Friday the trilateral foreign ministerial meeting will take place from Tuesday to Thursday in the Chinese capital.As the three sides are trying to arrange a summit of their leaders within the year, Seoul's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Chinese and Japanese counterparts Wang Yi and Taro Kono are expected to discuss the agenda for the summit talks that will include Northeast Asian affairs and three-way cooperation.On the sidelines of the meeting, one-on-one talks between Kang and Yi and Kang and Kono may also take place.If a Kang-Kono meeting is realized, the discussion will likely focus on ways to defuse ongoing bilateral tensions ahead of the August 24th expiration of the two countries' military intelligence sharing accord known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement.The trilateral foreign ministers meeting is the first in three years since the last meeting was held in August 2016.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said the three countries' cooperation is very important considering their global standing and the current state of affairs in Northeast Asia.The ministry anticipates the upcoming talks to further solidify cooperative relations between the three neighbors.