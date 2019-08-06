100-Day Countdown Begins for Special Summit with ASEAN in Busan

Photo : YONHAP News

Busan City has marked the start of the 100-day countdown to a special summit between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).During an event held at Busan City Hall on Friday, around 200 people, including Busan's mayor Oh Geo-don, listened to a lecture on how to make friends with ASEAN and observed the unveiling of a promotional tower and the launch of a supporters’ council for the special summit.Designed to mark the 30th anniversary of formal relations between South Korea and the Southeast Asian countries, the two-day summit will kick off at the BEXCO convention center in the southern port city on November 25th.In conjunction with the special summit, the first-ever South Korea-Mekong Summit will also be held at the nearby Nurimaru House in Busan on November 27th in order to strengthen South Korea’s cooperation with countries situated along the transnational river basin in Southeast Asia.