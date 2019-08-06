Politics Main Opposition Party Blasts Top Office over N. Korea

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) held an urgent news conference outside the presidential office on Friday to denounce what it called Cheong Wa Dae's "dereliction of duty" and disastrous North Korea policy, following series of provocations by the North.



In the emergency press conference on national security, LKP chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn said given North Korea's missile launches and its latest statement issued by a state committee, the regime has no intention whatsoever to hold talks with the Moon Jae-in administration.



He said if South Korea doesn't come to its senses, the North will continue to step up its threats and Seoul will be sidelined by Washington and Pyongyang in denuclearization talks.



Hwang also slammed President Moon's silence as a clear dereliction of duty as commander in chief.



He said the president should scrap the September 2018 inter-Korean military agreement and apologize to the public for his failed policies on North Korea and national security.



He said Moon should also take responsibility for the fractured alliance with the U.S. as well as the trilateral partnership with Washington and Tokyo, and amend and restore those relations.