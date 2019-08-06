Pres. Office Promises Dialogue if Japan Changes Attitude

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The presidential office has remarked that if Tokyo displays a proactive attitude, the door for dialogue regarding South Korea-Japan relations will fling open.Speaking to reporters on Friday, a presidential official said the Seoul government has consistently maintained the principle of resolving issues through dialogue and is continuing to seek talks.The official made the comment when asked about whether the absence of wartime issues of forced labor and sexual slavery in President Moon Jae-in's Liberation Day speech on Thursday indicated a shift to a conciliatory stance toward Japan.The official said it wasn't deemed appropriate to mention individual concerns considering the solemnity of the address but rather, the president presented a bigger vision for resolving issues with Japan and emphasized South Korea's will to do so.The official said the part of the speech where President Moon said that reflecting on the past was not a way to stay in the past but that moving toward the future was a way to underline future-oriented development in relations with Japan.He said if there are changes to Japan's stance, the diplomatic field can widen toward a resolution.Regarding the General Security of Military Information Agreement signed with Japan which is soon to expire, the official said nothing is yet decided but stressed the existing stance that a decision will be made based on national interest.