Seoul Voices 'Deep Regret' over Kono's Remark on Pres. Moon

Seoul's Foreign Ministry has expressed regret over Japan's foreign minister's remark calling for President Moon Jae-in to exert leadership to fix the current situation of South Korea's violation of international law.The ministry said Friday that Minister Taro Kono's remarks are "deeply regrettable" and that Seoul does not agree with his view.The ministry pointed out that a senior diplomat demanding certain measures from the leader of another country is not in line with international courtesy and does not help the stable management of bilateral relations.The ministry said it has conveyed its regret to Japan through a diplomatic channel.Earlier, NHK cited Taro Kono as urging President Moon to exert leadership to rectify the situation of South Korea's breach of international law. His remarks were in response to Moon's Liberation Day speech delivered Thursday.