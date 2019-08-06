Price of Gasoline Falls After 3 Weeks of Gain

Photo : YONHAP News

Gasoline prices nationwide have dropped after three weeks of climbing.According to Opinet, an oil price information website run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the national average price of regular gasoline fell zero-point-five won per liter to one-thousand-493-point-five won in the second week of August.The price of diesel also fell this week by one won to one-thousand-351-point-six won per liter, following two weeks of gains.An official at the National Oil Corporation said global oil costs have been steady amid mixed factors pulling prices in both ways, including continued tensions in the Middle East and increased crude oil inventory in the United States.The Dubai crude which South Korea mainly imports rose 30 cents to 58-point-six dollars a barrel this week.