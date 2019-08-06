S. Korea's Household Debt Jumps in Q2

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's household debt rose faster than the nation's economic growth in the second quarter.According to data by the Bank of Korea on Sunday, household debt was estimated at 146-point-seven trillion won at the end of June, up 15-point-four trillion won from three months earlier.Private loans increased just three trillion won in the first quarter amid shrinking housing sales due to the government's active regulations, but they grew sharply in the second quarter on the back of a recovery in the real estate market.Household debt grew about four percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, surpassing a rise in the gross domestic production and household income, which stood at three percent and three-point-nine percent, respectively, in the same period.