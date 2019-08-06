Senior Military Officials of N. Korea, China Hold Talks on Bilateral Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

Senior military officials of North Korea and China have reportedly held talks in Beijing to discuss their countries' "friendly" relations and cooperation.The North's state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday that Kim Su-gil, the director of the General Political Bureau of the North's Korean People's Army, and Miao Hua, the director of the political affairs department of China's Central Military Commission, met on Friday.The KCNA said that Kim expressed the will to develop friendly and cooperative relations between the armies of the two nations in order to conform with the lofty intentions of the top leaders of the two countries.In response, Miao reportedly said that the two nations' friendly relations, which have been further strengthened, overcoming ordeals and difficulties over the past 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, are developing on a new level.Miao also said that Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Central Military Commission are attaching "great importance" to the visit by the North's delegation.