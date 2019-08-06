Gov't to Operate Team to Support Companies over Japan's Export Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said on Sunday that it will operate a pan-government team to support local companies facing difficulties from Japan's trade restrictions against Seoul.The support team is comprised of officials from related ministries, and will hold some 30 sessions to provide customized business consultations for the semiconductor, automotive and machinery industries from Monday through the end of October.The one-on-one consultations are aimed to inform companies on how to ride out Japan's export curbs as well as to enhance their competitiveness.The support team will also hold sessions to explain details of Japan's export restrictions and the government's general responses and support measures.