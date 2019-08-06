Over 25,000 Signatures Collected in Support of Comfort Women Statue at Japan Exhibit

Photo : YONHAP News

Tens of thousands of signatures have been collected in support for the re-erection of a statue symbolizing victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery at an international art exhibition in Japan.A group of Japanese artists and activists working for the resumed display of the statue said that from August 3 to 14, they collected some 26-thousand signatures supporting their campaign.The group plans to submit the collected signatures to Aichi Prefecture officials on Monday and hold a news conference to repeat their calls for the statue to be put back on display."Statue of a Girl of Peace" was withdrawn from the prefecture’s Aichi Triennale, an international art exhibition in central Japan, on August 3 after organizers received complaints and security threats.