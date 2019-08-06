Menu Content

Over 25,000 Signatures Collected in Support of Comfort Women Statue at Japan Exhibit

Write: 2019-08-19 09:36:59Update: 2019-08-19 11:53:50

Photo : YONHAP News

Tens of thousands of signatures have been collected in support for the re-erection of a statue symbolizing victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery at an international art exhibition in Japan.

A group of Japanese artists and activists working for the resumed display of the statue said that from August 3 to 14, they collected some 26-thousand signatures supporting their campaign.

The group plans to submit the collected signatures to Aichi Prefecture officials on Monday and hold a news conference to repeat their calls for the statue to be put back on display.

"Statue of a Girl of Peace" was withdrawn from the prefecture’s Aichi Triennale, an international art exhibition in central Japan, on August 3 after organizers received complaints and security threats.
